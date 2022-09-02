A personnel from the San Juan Health Department conducts a misting operation against dengue at Barangay Corazon de Jesus in San Juan City on Aug. 15, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of regions that exceed their epidemic threshold for dengue has declined to 6, the Department of Health said on Friday.

This figure was at 10 to 11 regions a couple of months ago, DOH Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

An area's epidemic threshold is determined by getting the average number of cases over a span of 5 years.

"Currently, we only have 6 of 17 regions exceeding the thresholds for epidemic. These are Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Cordillera Administrative Region, and National Capital Region in the past 4 weeks," Vergeire said in a media briefing.

But health authorities continue to warn the public about the dangers of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, especially now that more students are attending face-to-face classes.

Data from the DOH show that in the most recent reporting period, 19,816 dengue cases have been logged, with Central Luzon, NCR, and Cagayan Valley contributing the most number of cases among regions.

