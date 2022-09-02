Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (pink) found within an infected cell (green), cultured in the laboratory. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA — The country’s second monkeypox case has been discharged from isolation after recovering from the disease, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the 34-year-old Filipino has "completely healed" from monkeypox and was discharged from isolation on Aug. 31.

The patient's 18 close contacts were also asymptomatic for the rest of their quarantine period, she added.

The second monkeypox case was confirmed positive on Aug. 18. The patient had recently travelled to countries with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

To date, the Philippines' tally of monkeypox infections remains at 4.

"Wala po tayong bagong detection (we have no new detection). Although there are samples being submitted but all of those samples, yielded negative results," Vergeire said.

More details to follow.



