President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the Macro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME) Summit 2022 at the Manila Hotel on August 26, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines and Indonesia are expected to renew their 1997 defense and security agreement during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

The pact, also called the DSCA, is where the two Southeast Asian neighbors' "active" defense and military engagement are anchored, said DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza.

"The agreement has expired and now we are renewing this agreement. It will serve as the mother framework for all defense and security cooperation with Indonesia," Daza told reporters during the pre-departure briefing.

"It is significant as the defense cooperation between the two countries has actually increased through the years," she added.

The agreement, she said, allows collaboration between Manila and Jakarta in terms of defense establishment, engagement in joint and combined training activities, and interoperability development.

It will also cover border security, visits, and education sharing between the two countries.

The new agreement will be signed by the Department of National Defense and Indonesia's Ministry of Defense, according to the DFA.

The Philippine government is also looking forward to the signing of a plan of action in terms of the countries' bilateral cooperation for the next 5 years.

"It will be comprehensive document that outlines bilateral commitments as well as in a wide range of areas of cooperation," Daza said.

Cooperation areas include security and defense, order management, counterterrorism, economy, maritime affairs, and consular matters.

A memorandum of agreement on cultural cooperation is also expected to be tackled during the President's official 3-day trip to Jakarta, she said.

MARY JANE VELOSO

It is still unclear if Marcos will visit detained overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso, who is on death row on drugs charges.

"I am not privy to the information on that," said Daza.

"I know that the president’s visit has a number of activities. He is there from 4 to 6 and because this is a state visit, there are a number of activities that have already been lined up."

Marcos is set to visit Indonesia from September 4 to 6 upon the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The DFA, in a separate press release, said a meeting with business leaders in Jakarta is scheduled, during which Marcos is expected to “promote trade and investment to support the Philippines’ economic agenda under his administration."