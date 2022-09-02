The House Committee on Appropriations chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co on Friday swiftly terminated the briefing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Agrarian Reform. HOR Press and Public Affairs Bureau handout

MANILA — The proposed 2023 budget for the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) breezed through the House appropriations panel on Friday, without a single question from lawmakers.

DAR’s P15.85 billion proposed budget is lower than the P26.47 billion original proposal it submitted to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) but higher than its current budget of P12.62 billion.

Compared to other national government agencies, DAR’s proposed budget constitutes 0.51% of the 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

It received the lowest allocation within the agriculture and agrarian reform sector with the Department of Agriculture (DA) receiving P102.155 billion and the DA Budgetary Support to Government Corporations amounting to P66.1 billion.

INDIVIDUAL TITLING

Around P10 billion slashed from DAR’s original proposal would have gone to DAR’s Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project, which according to DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III, would ensure each agrarian reform beneficiary would have his/her own title, instead of the collective certificates of land ownership award (CLOA).

“We’re trying to pursue this aggressively so that we can already issue individual titles. Of course, it is still the choice of the recipients of these CLOAs,” he said.

“Kailangan po natin madaliin ito kasi po yung loan natin sa World Bank, kapag hindi ho tayo nagdo-draw, nape-penalize tayo. In fact, we have been penalized already. That’s why we really have to pursue this project aggressively,” he added.

Estrella said that from 1972 up to June 2022, DAR has been able to register emancipation patents and CLOAs covering close to 5 million hectares of land out of a total of 5.46 million hectares, benefiting 2.9 million beneficiaries.

Some 250,000 hectares more have been identified while 114,000 hectares are ready for distribution.

Estrella said that distribution of these lands is a key component of addressing land tenure issues.

He said he is encouraged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statements during his first State of the Nation Address that he will issue an executive order calling for a moratorium of payments of amortization, fees and interest of the loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries while calling on Congress to pass a law that will lead to the condonation of land amortization fees.

These, he said, will lead to “freedom of farmers from debts.”

“The moment we are able to realize this, the lands will now be distributed to the farmers and is going to be free. They will no longer pay amortization fees and then because these lands will be given to them already, it will be freed already from primary mortgages and it’s now their assets so they can even use it as collateral or a negotiable instrument, especially those who are recipients of small portion, small-sized lands, they all get together to form a cooperative or perhaps form a corporation so they can all use their titles as collateral to the bank,” he explained.

SOLVING LAND DISPUTES

Estrella also highlighted the high resolution rate of land disputes of agencies under his department.

The DAR Adjudication Board, he said, has resolved 638,000 out of a caseload of around 641,0000 cases.

Some 944,000 cases out of 946,000 caseload have also been settled under the Agrarian Law Implementation program.

“We may not be able to achieve zero backlog but it is our commitment to the House of Representatives to go for a higher percentage,” he said.

LACK OF SUPPORT SERVICES

The Agrarian Reform secretary also identified several areas where support services to farmers are greatly needed, including loan financing, medical and educational assistance, even capacity development and providing modern farm equipment, fertilizers and other farm implements and inputs.

He mentioned providing beneficiaries with buffalo or cattle while addressing the lack of farm-to-market roads and irrigation.

For the next 6 years, Estrella set the following goals for his department:

• 80% or 743,800 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) empowered with enhanced productivity and family income and become economically independent and active players

• 85% or 7,800 ARB Organizations with stable business operations

• 80% or 1,300 Agrarian Reform Communities with improved business ecosystem and connectivity

• 80% or 743,800 ARBs empowered as food security players and provider

• 85% or 7,800 ARB Organizations with stable business operations; and

• 80% or 1,300 Agrarian Reform Communities with improved business ecosystem and connectivity towards food security player and provider.

The whole DAR budget presentation to the House panel lasted for a little over an hour with some lawmakers deferring to a former colleague.

Estrella served as House representative for Pangasinan’s 6th district from 1987 to 1995 and 2001 to 2010 as well as Abono Party-List representative from 2013 to 2022.

