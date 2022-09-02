People pass in front of a mural showing an image of a person wearing mask on 5th Avenue in Caloocan City on Aug. 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said on Friday he was open to fixing what appeared to be a "miscommunication" on Cebu City's optional use of anti-coronavirus masks.

Abalos on Wednesday said Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama agreed in principle to defer the "non-obligatory" use of masks in open areas in the locality. But the mayor on Thursday said the policy would stay.

"There seems to be a miscommunication as to what Mayor Rama and I discussed regarding the issue," Abalos acknowledged in a statement.

"I respect the statement of Mayor Rama, and I fully intend to keep communication lines open to give him the opportunity to explain his position and basis behind the enactment of the city-wide order," he added.

The health department said it was not consulted on the easing of Cebu City's mask mandate and warned of "disastrous consequences" if more local governments came up with protocols different from those of the national government.

But Abalos said he remained "firm and steadfast" in his commitment to "raise this issue to the IATF and make Cebu City a pilot city that will help assess the lifting of masking protocols."

In June, Cebu province also made the use of face masks in open and well-ventilated spaces optional, which the national government opposed.

