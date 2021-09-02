The Christmas spirit is in the air at the San Juan City Jail, thanks to Christmas lanterns or parols made by the inmates. ABS-CBN News/File



The Christmas spirit is in the air at the San Juan City Jail, thanks to Christmas lanterns or parols made by detainees.

City jail warden Insp. Jose Marie Sabeniano said the “ber” months, which usher in the holidays in the Philippines, are bright days for inmates as the season gives them an opportunity to earn a living.

“Ini-empower namin ang livelihood activities para sa ating mga preso. Gaya nitong pumasok na ang "ber" months, nagsisimula na ang ating mga preso na gumawa ng makukulay na parol,” Sabeniano told ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

(We empower livelihood activities for our inmates. Right now, with the "ber" months, they have started working on colorful lanterns.)

Sabeniano said he continued the annual parol-making project at the SJCJ when he assumed his position in 2020.

When jail employees noticed the inmates’ talent, they pooled their resources together to buy materials so detainees could sell the decor and generate income during the holidays.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, Sabeniano said jail employees and inmates decided to continue the project to help detainees fight boredom and loneliness.

To their surprise, inmates earned P200,000 from proceeds of about 1,000 parols last year.

“Last year, sa kasagsagan ng pandemic, maraming nawalan ng trabaho at kabuhayan. Naging baligtad ang ating mga preso. Sila na ang nagpadala ng pangkabuhayan sa kanilang mga pamilya through our livelihood, lalo ang parol. Last year, kumita tayo ng P200,000 at ang ating mga preso at kanilang pamilya ang nakinabang dito,” Sabeniano said.

(In the middle of the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs and livelihoods, it turned the lives of our inmates upside down, they are now the ones giving their relatives a source of income through our livelihood, especially the parols. Last year we were able to earn P200,000 which benefited our inmates and their families.)

Detainee "Allan" said the inmates are hopeful that they would sell many lanterns this year so they could buy presents for their families this Christmas.

"Allan," a security guard for five years, was arrested for taking dozens of people hostage in a shopping mall in San Juan City in March last year.

He said the parol-making activity was a good prison program that empowered inmates.

He added, this is also a good avenue to break down the public’s stereotypes of people in jail.

“Kahit papano, unang una, sa mental health namin, malaking tulong siya kasi kahit papaano, naaaliw ang sarili namin sa paggawa ng mga activity dito. Nakakaiwas kami sa inip at pagkaburyong at pag-isip sa kaso namin, sa kalagayan namin at pamilya naming nasa laya,” "Allan" said.

(Somehow it has helped our mental health because we get to entertain ourselves by this activity— it helps us avoid irritability and worries over the cases we face, our condition and our family outside.)

He went on, “Ang kinikita namin, nakakatulong kami sa pamilya namin, pangalawa sa sarili naming pangangailangan dito. Di na kami umaasa sa pamilya namin na padalhan kami dahil may kinikita kami sa paggawa ng mga parol.”

(With the earnings we are able to help our families and provide for our own needs here. We don't depend on our folks to bring us necessities because we are able to generate income through lantern-making.)

The jail warden proudly said the Christmas lanterns are durable as these are made of bamboo, colored cellophane and lights.

Inmates carefully craft and design the parols, making them more special. Workers are divided into groups: those who shape and assemble the frames, those who cover the lanterns with colored sheets, and those who attach the lights.

The price of the Christmas lanterns ranges from P300 to P450 depending on the size.

“Dahil taunan na itong ginagawa, ang mga preso natin ang nagvo-volunteer na para tumulong. May 200 tayong preso, more than half ang gustong sumama sa ating programa sa livelihood,” Sabeniano said.

(Since this is a yearly affair, our inmates volunteer to help. There are around 200 inmates, more than half want to join the livelihood program.)

"Last year, hindi pa umiilaw ang mga parol, pero ngayon, makikita niyo pwede na silang isabit sa mga bahay at sila ay kumukutitap na.” he added.

(Last year, the lanterns did not light up but now they can be illuminated and hung in their homes.)

He added, some inmates also create and sell paintings as part of the SJCJ’s rehabilitation program.

“Meron din tayong Likha Laya Program, kung saan ang paintings at ang kitang nalikom sa paintings na ito ay ginagamit sa pagpiyansa sa mga qualified na preso,” the jail official said.

(We also have the Likha Laya Program where the earnings are used to bail out qualified inmates.)

"Anton," who has been in jail for drugs, robbery and theft since 2019, told ABS-CBN News he only discovered his talent for painting while in jail.

“Hindi ko akalain na marunong pala ako mag-paint. Di ako nagpe-paint sa laya, marunong lang ako mag-drawing. Pero dahil sa programa ng BJMP, binigyan ako ng pagkakataon na ma-enhance ang talent ko. Nakita ni warden na mayroon akong talento. Natuto ako dito na po mismo sa loob ng kulungan,” "Anton" said.

(I did not know I could paint. Outside, I do not paint - I just knew how to draw. But with BJMP's program, I was given a chance to enhance this talent - and the warden saw my potential too. It was in jail that I learned how to do this.)

“Nagulat at sobrang masaya ko. Magagamit ko ito sa paglaya ko. Pwede ako mag-paint. Gagawin kong hobby at pagkakakitaan na rin,” he added.

(I was amazed and happy. I will be using this once I get released. I could paint. I will use this as a hobby and source of income.)

"Anton" describes his work as fun since it makes him forget the loneliness and struggles he has endured for two years.

The work, he explained, allows him to earn an honest living for his family, who he has not seen in person in over a year because of the lockdown.

“Malungkot po ang buhay sa kulungan. Palagi mong iniisip ang kalagayan ng pamilya mo sa laya. Kung okay ba sila. 'Yan palagi iniisip namin,” the inmate said.

(Inmate life is sad. You'll find yourself thinking about the welfare of your family outside, if they're okay— that's what we think about all the time.)

He continued, “Nakakawala siya (painting) ng stress. Nakakaaliw at nakakalibang. Nakakatulong pa sa mental health ko, hindi ako nakakapag-isip ng kung anu-ano. Nakakatulong pa ako sa pamilya ko, ang kinikita ko sa paintings naibibigay ko sa pamilya ko… Nagiging inspirasyon ko ang pamilya ko para pursigihan ang pagpepainting.”

(Painting eases our stress. It entertains us, and keeps us occupied. It even helps with my mental health, I don't worry about anything and I am able to help my family on the side, with the income I generate from my paintings. They serve as my inspiration to pursue painting.)

Sabeniano urged the public to patronize the inmates’ livelihood projects to give them hope, hone their skills and support their families while serving time in jail.

“Hindi lang ito patungkol sa pera o kabuhayan ang ginagawa ng mga preso. Ito sa bawat gawa nila ay may puso, hugot at lungkot. Natutuwa kami at ini-empower namin sila dahil ito ay isa sa paraan nila para mapatunayan sa ating mga kababayan na deserving sila ng second chances.”

(This is not just about money - they do this with their emotions in check. We are glad that this empowered them because this is proof that inmates are deserving of second chances.)

Those interested get inmates' work may contact the BJMP San Juan CJ Facebook page.