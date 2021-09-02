Photo from Phivolcs' website

MANILA - A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded in the municipality of Biliran in Biliran province on Thursday afternoon, state seismologists said.

The earthquake, which happened at 3:23 p.m., was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 6 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

It was located 4 kilometers northwest of Biliran town and is not expected to cause aftershocks.

Damage to infrastructures is also unlikely, Phivolcs said.

A "strong" tremor at Intensity V was felt in Naval, Biliran.

Meanwhile, a "weak" tremor at Intensity III was experienced in Ormoc City, Carigara, Isabel, Calubian and Kananga in Leyte.

A "slightly felt" Intensity II was felt in Palo and Jaro, also in Leyte.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity III- Carigara, Leyte

Intensity II- Palo and Alangalang, Leyte

Intensity I- Catbalogan City; Abuyog, Leyte

-- with reports from Ranulfo Docdocan

WATCH