MANILA - A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded in the municipality of Biliran in Biliran province on Thursday afternoon, state seismologists said.
The earthquake, which happened at 3:23 p.m., was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 6 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.
It was located 4 kilometers northwest of Biliran town and is not expected to cause aftershocks.
Damage to infrastructures is also unlikely, Phivolcs said.
A "strong" tremor at Intensity V was felt in Naval, Biliran.
Meanwhile, a "weak" tremor at Intensity III was experienced in Ormoc City, Carigara, Isabel, Calubian and Kananga in Leyte.
A "slightly felt" Intensity II was felt in Palo and Jaro, also in Leyte.
The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:
- Intensity III- Carigara, Leyte
- Intensity II- Palo and Alangalang, Leyte
- Intensity I- Catbalogan City; Abuyog, Leyte
-- with reports from Ranulfo Docdocan
