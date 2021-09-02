The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 lies mostly empty on December 23, 2020, two days before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - The Bureau of Immigration warned against scammers offering fake entry permits to foreigners using social media platform Facebook.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said they issued the warning after they received a complaint.

Morente said one of the suspects ordered the victims to meet up with an immigration officer that will process their entry papers to the Philippines, in exchange of "grease money."

It was discovered, however, that the person identifying themselves as the immigration officer is not employed in Immigration.

"Scammers prey on the people they see on Facebook, It is disconcerting to know that there are still those who can take advantage of the vulnerable even during a pandemic," Morente said.

Only Filipinos, foreign spouses of Filipinos and their children, and foreign parents of Filipino minors and foreigners with immigrant and non-immigrant visas are allowed entry to the Philippines, based on current quarantine protocols.

Foreign tourists are still barred from entry, Immigration said.

They issue entry exemption documents to foreign posts in other countries for foreigners who want to enter the Philippines using tourist visas.

-- Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News