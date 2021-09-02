Patients stay at tents outside Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila as wards are full amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Aug. 15, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Renationalizing the health care system may help the Philippines weather the still raging pandemic as the new wave of infections are putting a strain anew on hospitals, a health expert said Thursday.

Dr. Gene Nisperos, a board member of non-profit group Community Medicine Development Foundation, said reverting the management of health services under the supervision of local government units to the national government could help address gaps in the country's COVID-19 response.

"Personally, I think we need to renationalize our health care system under this pandemic," he told Teleradyo.

He later added, "We're facing a national problem that all of us are affected so I think we really need to make our approach more unified."

Nisperos noted that LGUs were struggling to manage the outbreaks because there is no unified response. The country's health-care system has been devolved and is under the supervision of locally elected officials.

"Isantabi muna natin ang devolution para lahat, from your health centers, district hospitals, provincial hospitals to regional, lahat 'yan iisang kumpas lang," he said.

(Let's set aside the devolution so all services from your health centers, district hospitals, provincial hospitals to region are under one direction.)

But before renationalizing the health care system, Nisperos stressed that the national government should also fix the leadership of the Department of Health.

He said there's much to be done at the health department such as improving the bureaucracy.

For example, the agencies' method of validating COVID-19 infections is slow, which only results in a backlog of test results, he said.

"If hindi ma-improve ang validation process, we will not get the numbers we need in a timely, reliable manner," Nisperos said, adding lockdowns will be all for naught.

For former Health Secretary Dr. Esperanza Cabral, it's up to leaders on how they implement the system to curb the pandemic.

On Monday, the country logged 22,366 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day tally since the pandemic began early last year.

"Whether it is renationalized or remains devolved, kung hindi magbabago ang palakad ng mga tao, hindi magi-improve (if our leaders' ways will not change, we will not improve [our situation])," she said.

The key to the effective management of the pandemic lies upon the President, Cabral said.

"Kung mahusay ang palakad ng health care system, kung mahusay ang palakad ng economy, hindi tayo masyadong magsa-suffer," she added.

(If only the health care system and the economy were managed better, we will not suffer this much.)