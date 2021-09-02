MANILA - Deactivated registered voters who wish to reactivate their records at the Commission on Elections and vote for the 2022 polls could process their documents online, amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll body said.
Registered voters who failed to vote in two succeeding preceding regular elections are considered "deactivated" voters, but they may reactivate their record online, Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said Wednesday on Twitter.
She said deactivated voters in Regions 6, 7 and 8 can email their respective Comelec offices starting September 1 for such process, while those in Metro Manila can begin on Sept. 6, coinciding with the resumption of voter registration in areas, such as the capital region, under modified enhanced community quarantine.
The guidelines are based on Comelec Resolution 10715, detailing the step-by-step process on how to reactivate voter credentials.
The resolution, issued last August, covers the reactivation of credentials for voters who have "complete biometrics data of the city/municipality/district where they filed the said applications."
Allowed under it are the virtual submission and processing of applications for reactivation; reactivation with correction of entries; reactivation with transfer within the same city, municipality or district and the correction of entries; and reactivation with updating of records of senior citizen, PWD, and persons deprived of liberty.
GUIDELINES
1. Deactivated voters may process their reactivation online by printing the application form on the Comelec website, filling out the form manually, and indicating active contact details such as cellphone numbers and e-mail addresses.
Senior citizens, PWDs, and PDLs who wish to reactivate their credentials also need to download and accomplish a supplementary data form for the assistance they need during election day.
2. Reactivating voters need to scan the voter application forms plus both sides of their valid ID, which includes any of the following:
- employee’s ID with signature of employer or authorized representative
- postal ID
- PWD discount ID
- senior citizen’s ID
- student’s ID or library card with signature of school authority
- driver’s license
- NBI clearance
- SSS/GSIS ID
- passport
- IBP ID
- license issued by PRC
- certificate of confirmation from NCIP - for IPs, ICCs
- marriage contract or court order with certificate of finality order by the Civil Registrar or Consul General
3. Send the scanned application form and supporting documents to the official email of the Offices of the Elections Officer, which can be found in the Comelec website.
Afterwards, they can wait for the schedule of online interview and oath-taking.
Senior citizens, PWDs, and PDLs may also submit their applications through an authorized representative.
Voter registration will run until September 30 nationwide, with the Comelec reiterating that there will be no more extensions, despite calls to prolong it due to the lockdowns imposed.
