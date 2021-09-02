People queue to process their voter’s registration at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on May 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday released additional details on the resumption of voter registration in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, which begins Sept. 6.

In a press release, the poll body said that voter registration will run from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon in MECQ areas, Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays.

Applications may be submitted at the Office of the Election Officer or through the satellite registration sites found in malls.

The Comelec said the following types of applications may be submitted via email or through an authorized representative:

reactivation

reactivation with correction of entries

reactivation with transfer within the same locality

reactivation with transfer within the same locality and correction of entries

reactivation with updating of records of senior citizens, persons with disability, and persons deprived of liberty.

Schedules for satellite registration will be available on the Comelec's official social media pages and the bulletin boards of district, city, municipal halls and OEOs, it said.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said registration in MECQ areas will be carried out "in a limited capacity" to comply with health protocols.

It will also use an appointment system but allow walk-in applicants "through a strict numbering or other system."

The Comelec reiterated that voter registration in ECQ areas are suspended, while voter registration in areas under GCQ and modified GCQ remains to be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.

Registration for the May 2022 elections will run until September 30, 2021. The Comelec has reiterated in the past that no extensions will be given.

