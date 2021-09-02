Home  >  News

Air force says 96 rescued by chopper in Mandaluyong tower fire

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 08:54 PM

Courtesy of Philippine Air Force
MANILA - The Philippine Air Force on Thursday afternoon said it rescued 96 people from a fire-hit building in Mandaluyong City.

The PAF said the 96 individuals were trapped after a blaze was reported at the SM Mega Tower.

An S-76A chopper airlifted them from the fire-hit tower to the rooftop of SM Megamall, making a total of 15 shuttles to and from the two buildings.

The PAF said the blaze was declared out around 3:50 p.m.

No casualties were reported.

