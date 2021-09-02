MANILA - The Philippine Air Force on Thursday afternoon said it rescued 96 people from a fire-hit building in Mandaluyong City.
The PAF said the 96 individuals were trapped after a blaze was reported at the SM Mega Tower.
An S-76A chopper airlifted them from the fire-hit tower to the rooftop of SM Megamall, making a total of 15 shuttles to and from the two buildings.
The PAF said the blaze was declared out around 3:50 p.m.
No casualties were reported.
