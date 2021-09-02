142 Filipinos repatriated from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia

Filipino repatriates prepared to board a flight at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos. Courtesy of the Philippine embassy in Vientiane

MANILA - A total of 142 Filipinos have been repatriated from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The returning overseas Filipinos arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport at 4:20 p.m.

The DFA said that of the 142, 67 came from Cambodia, 50 from Laos, and the rest were repatriated from Myanmar, which is currently in political turmoil since its military ousted its elected government.

According to the foreign office, most repatriates from the Southeast Asian mainland countries were retrenched workers. They have received financial assistance, it said.

The DFA said the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs had to collaborate with the Philippine embassies in Yangon, Vientiane, and Phnom Penh for the joint repatriation effort.

"The returnees will undergo mandatory facility quarantine in Cebu and RT-PCR testing before ferrying them back to their respective provinces with the help of the One-Stop-Shop for overseas Filipinos," it said.

According to the DFA, 413,112 Filipinos have been repatriated since the pandemic began in March 2020.

