RevGov pushed by Duterte supporters is dictatorship, says Gordon

MANILA — The revolutionary government that supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte are pushing equates to “dictatorship”, a senator said Wednesday.

This set-up will allow the government to “remove anybody… incarcerate anybody” by decree, said Sen. Richard Gordon.

“Revolutionary government is dictatorship, plain and simple. Kawawa ang tao d’yan (the people will suffer there),” he told ANC.

“That’s not going to be good for our country and we will lose the respect of the world. Our economy will go down, just as it did during the time of Mr. [Ferdinand] Marcos,” he added.

Duterte last week rejected the proposed revolutionary government that his supporters wanted him to head. But on Tuesday, he said this “should be discussed publicly” and talks should include the military.

“It should not even be discussed. We have so many problems,” said Gordon, adding that he and “a lot” of his colleagues were “squarely against” the proposal.

“Revolutionary government, talagang takot ako d’yan. You cannot rule by decree. Even now, somebody has to tell the emperor he’s wearing no clothes. Under a revolutionary government, wala,” he said.

A revolutionary government will pave the way for a shift to federalism, the group Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee had said.

"Palusot lang nila iyan (that's just an excuse)," said Gordon. "Let the people decide on federalism in a plebiscite. You don't need a revolutionary government for that."