Rev-gov proposal a 'distraction' from govt's failure in pandemic response: lawyer

MANILA - The proposal for a revolutionary government is a "distraction" from the administration's "complete, utter failure" in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, a lawyer said Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said the proposal should be "discussed publicly," with the military, after initially distancing himself from his supporters who launched the movement.

The military and police, however, have said they are against it, said lawyer Tony La Viña, former dean of the Manila-based Ateneo School of Government.

"It’s a distraction. The context of this rev-gov proposal is two-fold. One, it’s a distraction from the pandemic because the government has been a complete, utter failure in addressing both the pandemic itself, the causes, rising infections," he told ANC.

"His (Duterte's) health is second context under which revolutionary government proposal. My sense is, the supporters of the proposal are just as unsure as all of us about what the state of the President's health (is), and so they’re guessing."

Malacañang should issue an annual medical bulletin to inform the public about the Duterte's state of health, La Viña said.

"It doesn’t have to reveal everything, but the basic of his state of health. Not some generality (that) 'he’s perfectly well' because we know he’s not perfectly well," he said.

"You have to ask Malacañang to be more formal because the President has been candid once in a while in his speeches. We know all his ailments because he has talked about it in the past."

The rev-gov proposal is also a move to prevent the constitutional succession, according to La Viña.

"I think what they're afraid of is Vice President (Leni) Robredo becoming President, because, as we’re seeing in the pandemic response, she will make a very good president," he said.

"Look at the response of VP Robredo and her office with very little money. very successful, very effective compared to what government has done."

The public will need to revolt before declaring a revolutionary government as its nature is to overthrow the current administration, La Viña said.

"He (Duterte) is going to overthrow himself. The moment the President accepts the position of the head of a revolutionary government, he is considered resigned form the 1987 Constitution presidency. And therefore, Vice President Robredo should immediately take her oath once the president declares himself to be a revolutionary president," he said.

The proposal is "even more absurd" as the President's supporters are asking for change but they will retain Duterte as head of state, when there's an election in two years' time, La Viña said.

"You do not declare something destabilizing like this if they want change. And they don’t want change because they want President Duterte to stay. So, it’s a contradiction in terms," he said.

"Assuming they want change, there is an election that’s coming. Let’s use that election to change."

Malacañang earlier said it would focus on its pandemic response while organizers of the movement are "free to publicly express their opinion."