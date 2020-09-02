Quezon City reports 301 new coronavirus cases; total rises to more than 12,000

MANILA - Quezon City on Wednesday reported 301 new coronavirus infections, pushing its tally to 12,038.

Of the caseload, some 1,925 are considered active cases, the city government said in its latest bulletin.

The novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, has killed 428 in the city, up by 3.

Those who were cleared from the disease stood at 9,685 after 473 new recoveries were reported.

To date, Barangay Batasan Hills has recorded the most coronavirus infections with 541, followed by Commonwealth (386) and Bahay Toro (341).

The city has placed several areas under special concern lockdown due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, including:

55 Serrano Laktaw in Doña Aurora

68 Iriga St. in San Isidro Labrador

26 Simoun St. in San Isidro Labrador

5 Col. Salgado in West Kamias

Meanwhile, hospitals beds allocated for COVID-19 cases have also reached full capacity in 2 city-owned hospitals - Novaliches District Hospital (28) and Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital (23), the city government said.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City General Hospital still has 33 beds available for coronavirus patients from its 101-bed capacity.