'Politically-motivated': AFP chief says proposed rev-gov 'unconstitutional'

AFP chief of staff Gilbert Gapay answers questions from members of the Commission on Appointments on September 2, 2020. Alexis Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay on Wednesday said a proposal to shift to a revolutionary type of government is "politically-motivated" and "unconstitutional."

Gapay earlier said that the AFP does not support moves to overthrow the Constitutional government in favor of a provisional leadership.

"It is unconstitutional. We find it politically-motivated," Gapay told the Commission on Appointments when asked to comment on a proposal to declare a revolutionary government.

"It will cause more harm than good at this point in time in our country. We will not allow anybody to be part of this movement," the military's top general said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson - who endorsed Gapay's nomination as General in plenary - said that "there is absolutely no justification nor legal basis for" the declaration of a revolutionary government.

"It is a very dangerous proposition. It is divisive and could plunge the country into social unrest and even civil war," Lacson said.

Senate Finance Committee chair Sen. Sonny Angara said revolutionary governments usually result in economic losses.

"Bahagi ng pag-mature natin bilang isang bansang demokratiko ang pagtanggap ng pamumuhay sa ilalim ng Saligang Batas. Kasama dito ang pangingibabaw ng civilian rule kaysa sa batas (o lakas) militar," he said.

Calls for a revolutionary government were revived in August by President Rodrigo Duterte's supporters espousing federalism.

Duterte said revolutionary government talks should be done in public.