Globe offers free data access to CHED's learning resources app

The web app PHL CHED Connect contains free learning materials for students and educators in tertiary education. Screengrab

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education said Wednesday its learning resources app can now be accessed by Globe and TM subscribers without incurring data charges.

In a statement, the commission said it partnered with the telecommunications company to make the PHL CHED Connect app more accessible to students and faculty members.

"By supporting CHED through free connectivity, we hope to empower our educational community and give them an opportunity to continue increasing their knowledge and honing their skills whenever and wherever they want to," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe senior vice president for corporate communications.

PHL CHED Connect, which was launched last June, contains free learning materials on a variety of disciplines for students and educators in tertiary education.

Most higher education institutions have adopted a flexible mode of learning this academic year as campuses remain closed due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, which has infected over 226,000 in the country.