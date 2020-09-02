DOH warns facilities to properly dispose of health-care waste after test kits found in Manila

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday warned facilities that they will face sanctions if they do not properly dispose of their health-care waste, such as test kits.

“May I remind all of our health-care facilities. It is part of your licensing. May protocol tayo na requirement na dapat tama ang disposal ng ating health-care waste (There is a protocol required for proper disposal of health-care waste),” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire during a virtual briefing following reports that rapid test kits were found scattered on a street in Manila.

Mayor Isko Moreno already called for the investigation of the said incident.

“Pag nakita natin you are not disposing your health-care waste then there would be accorded sanctions for this,” Vergeire said.

(If we catch you not disposing your health-care waste then there would be accorded sanctions for this.)

Vergeire said a facility found to be violating proper disposal protocols could see its license revoked.

“Una, we issue warnings. Pag hindi ka pa rin sumunod, we will suspend you and the fine would be the revocation of your license,” she said.

(First, we issue warnings. If you don’t follow, we will suspend you and the fine would be the revocation of your license.)

The health official said it is dangerous to mix health-care waste with ordinary household waste, especially since those who handle household waste might not be wearing personal protective equipment.

She said health facilities know what the proper disposal protocol is and that a separate health care disposal firm is usually contracted for such waste.