DFA reports 10 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos; total now at 10,096

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,096 on Wednesday, with 10 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,162, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,177 of those infected have recovered, and 757 have died.

The DFA reported 3 new recoveries and 2 new fatalities on Wednesday.

02 September 2020



Today, the DFA reports 2 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, there are 10 new confirmed cases recorded in the Americas and Middle East, and 3 new recoveries in the Middle East and Europe. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/XiQYz5z8yl — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 2, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 350 in the Asia Pacific, 311 in Europe, 2,335 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 226,440 people. The tally includes 3,623 deaths, 158,610 recoveries, and 64,207 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News