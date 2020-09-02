Commission on Appointments OKs AFP chief's nomination as top general

AFP chief of staff Gilbert Gapay answers questions from members of the Commission on Appointments on September 2, 2020. Alexis Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA - The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday approved the nomination of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay as four-star general and the appointment of 29 other officials.

The CA endorsed Gapay's promotion after the AFP chief of staff clarified that the military has no intention to curtail the right to free speech when he earlier pushed for the "regulation" of social media in the country.

"The AFP has absolutely no intention to curtail freedom of expression on social media when I gave that statement," Gapay told CA members in a hybrid hearing.

"This regulation is not tantamount to curtailment of people's freedom... The goal of this regulation is to make social media platforms, service providers more liable for the content they host," he said.

The AFP chief also answered queries about his position on Chinese incursions into Philippine waters, the recent twin bombings in Sulu, and the slay of 4 soldiers in Jolo.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson described Gapay - a fellow alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy - as the top graduate of the Sinagtala Class of 1986.

"He graduated at the top of his class and obtained the most number of awards in his graduation rights," Lacson, a former police chief, said in plenary.

"He gained the notoriety of being the most decorated cadet in the history of the PMA," he said, referring to Gapay's 13 awards when he graduated as his batch's valedictorian.

Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, Gapay's schoolmate at the Ateneo de Manila University, also lauded the AFP Chief of Staff for his numerous contributions throughout his military career.

"You secured the mega Davao area after the [2016] bombing of the Roxas night market... and you also secured the Miss Universe 2017 event," Pimentel said.

Gapay also left a "legacy" in the Philippine Army by establishing the Army Mental Health Center, the senator said. Gapay was Army commanding general before his appointment as military chief.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros - whose late husband was also part of the PMA Sinagtala Class - also backed Gapay's promotion.

"He is not just the best of his class, but he is also one of the best and brightest of our generation," she said.