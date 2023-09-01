Concrete barriers protect the bike lanes along EDSA in Quezon City on May 16, 2021. Majority of Filipinos want bicycles, pedestrians and public transportation to be prioritized over private vehicles, according to a Social Weather Stations survey in November. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of Filipino households using bikes for any activity rose to 36 percent or 10 million this year, with many of them cycling to save on fares and boost their health, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Thursday.

The SWS said only 29 percent or 7.3 million households used bikes in April 2022, while 24 percent or 6.2 million households were bike users in May 2021.

Out of the 10 million cycling households this year, 23 percent or 6.4 million have their own bicycles, while 13 percent use borrowed bikes, the SWS said.

The pollster added that the majority or 5.6 million households used bikes to save on fares, 4.6 million rode bikes to improve their health, and 2.7 million used bikes to lose weight.

The SWS noted that the number of bikers increased for both essential and recreational activities, "with the former now outnumbering the latter."

Around 7.5 million households or 27 percent used cycling for recreational activities, up from 4.7 million or 18 percent in 2022.

Biking for essential activities rose to 6.7 million households or 24 percent from 5.4 million or 21 percent in 2022.

The poll, conducted from March 26 to 29, 2023, conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults. It has a ±2.8 percent sampling error margin.

