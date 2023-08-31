SC suspends work in NCR courts due to heavy rains

The Supreme Court has supended work in all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region due to heavy rains brought on by the southwest monsoon.

"In accordance with Memorandum Circular No. 30 issued by the Office of the President, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo suspends work in all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region today, September 1, 2023, due to inclement weather," the Supreme Court said in a tweet.

Malacanang suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila for Friday due to bad weather.

The order was issued under Memorandum Circular No. 30 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday.

Government agencies that focus on basic and health services, rescue response and other important operations are exempt from the suspension, the memo read.

Work in private firms and offices are left to the discretion of their management, the Palace said.

According to Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil, suspension of classes at all levels in Metro Manila include public and private schools.