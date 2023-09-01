Parts of Bulacan submerged in floods due to rains, high tide

Several towns in Bulacan were inundated in floodwaters on Friday due to monsoon rains and the high tide.

Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management officer Manuel Lukban said at around 10 a.m., the high tide was measured at 4.47 meters, inundating some coastal municipalities.

Among the flooded municipalities were Balagtas, Bulakan, Calumpit, Malolos, Obando, and Paombong. Lukban said the flood caused by high tide might last until September 4.

“Yung season na ganito, 'yung week na ito almost 8 days 'yan. Nagsimula noong August 28 hanggang September 4 'yan eh, laging 4 feet something. Normally kasi, dapat ang high tide mga 1 foot to 2 feet lang pero pag ganito, nagkataon pa na may habagat, 'yun ang ... nakakadagdag tubig,” Lukban said.

At around 3 p.m., the flood subsided in most of the affected municipalities. But some remain inundated like Hagonoy and a barangay in Malolos town.

According to the PDRRMO, the southwest monsoon slowed down the receding flood.

In Hagonoy, 20 out of 26 villages were flooded, according to Renato Crisostomo of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.The high tide recorded in the area reached 4.6 meters.

It has been raining in Hagonoy for 3 days, according to Crisostomo.

One of the villages inundated was the village of Santo Niño. In Purok 12, residents going to the town proper are using boats as floods have reached almost waist-deep.

Village chief Mila Lacap said high tide has caused higher flooding in the village.

Residents said going to the town proper was hard due to flooding. Some were not able to leave their houses.

Resident Crisel Domingo said it would be very hard for children to go out, especially those going to school.

“Sobrang hirap lalo na sa mga bata na nag-aaral,” Domingo said.

Bulacan officials said flooding would likely occur at noon Saturday in the same municipalities affected by flood today due to high tide.

