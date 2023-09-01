House leaders warn rice hoarders, profiteers

Leaders of the House of Representatives led by House Speaker Martin Romualdez met with a group of rice farmers, millers, traders, importers and retailers on Friday, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the imposition of price ceilings on rice nationwide.

Romualdez reminded the group that the price caps are “non-negotiable”, and warned that the government will crackdown on profiteers and hoarders.

As of August 28, local regular milled rice in markets in the National Capital Region ranged from P42.00 per kilogram to P55.00 per kilogram while local well-milled rice stood at P48.00 per kilogram to P56.00 per kilogram. Under Executive Order No. 39 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 31, the mandated price ceiling for regular milled rice is P41.00 per kilogram while the mandated price cap for well-milled rice is P45.00 per kilogram.

“When the President comes out with an EO, that’s the law na, ha? So we have to achieve that. We will be here to help you achieve that. We’ll teach you how to achieve that by rooting out those who are abusing and not making it possible. That’s non-negotiable…. We will enforce that,” Romualdez told officials of the Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement (PRISM) during a meeting in Makati City.

“If we have to make sure that they are out of the business, of smuggling, or profiteering, or hoarding, we get them out,” he added.

If the government sees that rice importation is being abused, Romualdez said the government will review the Rice Tariffication Law, which lifted the quantitative restrictions on rice imports, and replaced it with a purely tariff system. He said the House is serious in helping stabilize rice prices in the country.

“Don’t try to scare the government… that we will all band together the importers. With all due respect, they can say that, but then government can take over and do the importing itself and then just break even or even subsidize… People… should not be overcharged and go hungry… we are ready to spend to make sure,” the House Speaker warned.

“Food security is national security... That’s why the president, invoking national security can seize all those imported,” he added.

“Don’t tell me just because people are watching Vietnam that that should be the norm. That’s more of the exception. You guys are all saying Vietnam. Nakita na nga namin. There are warehouse full of nabubulok… Ang daming palay,” Romualdez said.

“When inflation goes up, interest rates go up, it affects the whole economy. Just because some people are being greedy, not doing the right thing. If the right to import is being abused, we will have to revisit that altogether,” he noted.

“If we find out that people are importing and hoarding and profiteering, we’re going to raid. And Customs will just seize it and give it to DSWD, to Kadiwa, to the DA for sale at a much lower price point,” Romualdez also said.

He, along with presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, sought for the commitment of PRISM to help the government in helping drive rice prices down to “reasonable levels”.

“If you want to be part of the solution, you are with us, we will help you, we’re going to support you. But if you’re part of the problem, we will root you out,” Romualdez said.



“Hindi na talaga kami titigil… It’s clear that some of these people are part of your group,” Marcos said.

“We will talk to them definitely. We have been reminding them,” a representative of PRISM assured the lawmakers.

“It’s gonna have to be more than talk,” Marcos replied.

Others who attended the meeting are PRISM lead convenor Rowena Sadicon, Orly Manuntag of the Grain Retailers Confederation of the Philippines, PRISM Secretary Atty. Halmen Valdez, Nueva Ecija Rice Millers Association President Elizabeth Vana, House Committee on Agriculture and Food and Quezon 1st District Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga, his Vice Chairperson and Quezon 2nd District Rep. David "Jajay" Suarez, House Committee on Appropriations Chairperson and AKO BICOL Party List Rep. Elizaldy Co, and House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo.