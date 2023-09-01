DepEd confidential funds used to get info on terror recruitment: spokesman

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The spokesman of the Department of Education reiterated Friday how DepEd spends its P150 million in confidential funds.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, DepEd spokesman Undersecretary Michael Wesley Poa said part of the mandate of DepEd is to provide a safe learning environment for students.

He said that among the issues faced by DepEd teachers and learners were "sexual abuse, recruitment of violent and extremist groups, terrorist groups, communist rebels, and drug-related incidents."

"Kaya tayo humihingi para meron tayong information saan talamak ang ganyan," he said.

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier said there is a purpose and need for confidential funds in the DepEd "because basic education is intertwined with national security."