Alleged armed rider in Makati road altercation surrenders

MANILA - An alleged armed motorcycle rider who was caught on video in an altercation with a police officer has turned himself in, the Makati City Police said Thursday.

Angelito Rencio, 48, surrendered at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Makati City Police Station, authorities said.

"Accordingly, upon knowing that he was being charged, he came to this Office and voluntarily surrendered himself to shed light on the complaint filed against him and for the safety reasons considering that he was posted on social media that (went) viral," police said.

Rencio, who allegedly introduced himself as a former member of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines — a claim later refuted by the military — was filmed along Osmeña Highway, Arnaiz Avenue, Barangay Pio del Pilar in Makati City last Aug. 25.

In the video, the vehicle of Pasay Police SSgt. Marson Dolipas allegedly nearly collided with the motorcycle of Rencio.

Dolipas said in an interview that he told Rencio to be careful with his driving but the rider allegedly cursed at him.

When they reached Arnaiz Avenue, Dolipas said he saw the rider in front of him raising his shirt and allegedly flashing a gun.

The NCRPO spokesperson said the incident was reported to the Makati police but the desk officer and their sub-station commander had "lapses." They were removed from their posts pending the investigation.

—Reports from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

