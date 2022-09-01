Super typhoon Henry slowing down east of Batanes

PAGASA image

MANILA—Super typhoon Henry is slowing down east of Batanes and is expected to continue to weaken before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said late Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Henry was sighted 380 km east of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center with 230 kph gusts while moving southward at 10 kph.

Wind signal no. 1 is still in effect in Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said that until Friday, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense will likely be experienced in Batanes and Babuyan Islands, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rains will fall in Batanes, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced in the Babuyan Islands.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

Henry is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), which may cause rains over western Luzon.

According to PAGASA, the super typhoon will decelerate until it becomes almost steady Friday morning.

"Henry may begin tracking slowly northwestward by tomorrow afternoon before eventually accelerating northward by Saturday. On the forecast track, Henry may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning," the weather agency said.

"This super typhoon is forecast to weaken as it continues to slow down and enter its quasi-stationary phase. A short period of intensification may also take place by Sunday as Henry tracks northward over the East China Sea," it added.

