Rains may persist over NCR, other areas due to Henry's trough, habagat

Signal no. 1 raised over Batanes, part of Babuyan Islands

MANILA — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may persist over Metro Manila and other areas in the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday afternoon.

Bad weather may still be expected over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and Bataan due to the trough or extension of Super Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) and southwest monsoon or habagat, according to PAGASA.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will also continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides due to the rains.

WIND SIGNAL

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised signal no. 1 over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands due to Henry. The possibility of hoisting signal no. 2 is not ruled out, PAGASA said.

This means that strong winds are expected in the areas within the next 36 hours. The winds may also have a minimal to minor threat to life and property.

The weather agency said that residents in Batanes may experience moderate to heavy rains, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may occur over the Babuyan Islands.

Henry was sighted 400 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, as of 4 p.m. It slightly weakened, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and up to 230 kph gusts.

It is moving south-southwestward at 15 kph. But on Thursday night or Friday morning, the super typhoon may become almost stationary, PAGASA said.

The tropical cycle may begin tracking slowly northwestward by Friday afternoon before eventually accelerating northward by Saturday, it said.

Henry may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

"This super typhoon will weaken gradually as it begins to slow down or enters the quasi-stationary phase," PAGASA said.

