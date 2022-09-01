Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. physically attends the hybrid organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs headed by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Voltaire Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it would investigate units reportedly involved in red-tagging or labelling individuals as communists or terrorists.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. gave the assurance after Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel raised incidents of supposed red-tagging on the social media pages of some police units.

"May ilang pages ng PNP na na-observe natin na patuloy pa ring nangre-red-tag, kahit ang sabi ng ating National Security Adviser [Clarita Carlos], wala nang red-tagging," Manuel said during the House Committee on Appropriations' deliberation on the national police's proposed 2023 budget.

"I’m confused kung nagsisinungaling ba o paasa si ating NSA adviser on red-tagging or hindi sumusunod ‘yung PNP na dapat wala nang red-tagging?"

(We observed that some PNP pages continue to red-tag, even after the National Security Adviser said this should stop. I'm confused about whether the NSA was lying or gave false hope on red-tagging or if it's the PNP that failed to follow.)

Azurin said he would look into the matter.

“We’ll check on that. Kasi may specific policy guidelines naman tayo, and we’ll be investigating po kung sino ‘yung units na allegedly nagrered-tagging,” he said.

(We have specific policy guidelines, and we'll be investigating which units allegedly red-tag.)

Manuel then cited a recent incident where social media posts by some police station on Aug. 21 allegedly linked Ninoy Aquino to the New People's Army.

“Hindi lang siya alleged incident. For example noong Ninoy Aquino Day mismo, mayroon tayong documentation na mismong si Ninoy Aquino ay ni-red tag ng ating kapulisan. Hindi lang ito disinformation, pero it contributes to historical distortion sa ating bansa,” said the lawmaker.

(It's not just an alleged incident. For example, on Ninoy Aquino Day, we have documentation that our police red-tagged Ninoy Aquino himself. This is not just disinformation, but this contributes to the historical distortion in our country.)

Azurin said the PNP would submit to the committee the action it took on the incident.

National Youth Commission (NYC) chairperson Ronald Cardema, meanwhile, defended its counter-insurgency orientation for Sangguniang Kabataan officials.

“Regarding the issue of NYC being part of NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict), I think it is only proper, because the NPA is mainly recruiting the youth to replenish its ranks. Therefore, the NYC should be very active in preventing the youth to be recruited,” Cardema said.

But Manuel said this was not the mandate of NYC.

“Nakakapagtataka kung ano ba talaga ang primary mandate ng NYC? Kasi ngayon it acts like an extension of counter-insurgency effort, kesa tumugon sa pangangailangan ng mga kabataan,” he said.

(It is puzzling. What is the primary mandate of the NYC? Right now, it acts like an extension of counter-insurgency effort, instead of addressing the needs of the youth.)

He then asked the interior department to consider replacing the head of NYC.

“Matagal na itong hinaing ng maraming youth organization,” Manuel said.

(Many youth organizations have long appealed for this.)

