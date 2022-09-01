Patay ang hepe ng Ampatuan municipal police station sa Maguindanao at isa pang pulis matapos pagbabarilin sa nasabing bayan, Agosto 30, 2022. Contributed photo.

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday urged the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to show "sincerity" in the peace process by surrendering their members with outstanding arrest warrants.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. issued the statement following the ambush of a police team serving arrest warrants in Maguindanao.

This led to the death of Ampatuan municipal police chief Lt. Reynaldo Samson and Cpl. Salipuden Endab. Two other cops were hurt.

“On the part ng mga kasamahan ko sa BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), since they have embraced itong peace process na ito, sana ay makitaan din natin sila ng sinseridad,” Azurin said before the House Committee on Appropriations during the deliberation on the PNP’s proposed 2023 budget.

“Nagkaroon na tayo ng pirmahan ng peace process natin. It’s very important na ang susundin natin ay ‘yung patakaran ng current na gobyerno. The mandate of the Philippine National Police is to enforce lahat ng batas sa buong Pilipinas. Hindi niya sinasabi na 'except',” he added.

The PNP defended its move to serve an arrest warrant in Maguindanao without coordination with the MILF.

“Ang pinakamaganda po siguro rito ay tingnan nila ‘yung mga myembro nila o hanay nila sa nabanggit na mga MILF camp, at voluntary sana na i-surrender ang mga ito, para hindi nagkakaroon ng problema na kailangan mo pang magpaalam... Hindi ‘yung ganoon na ang kapulisan natin ay nag-i-implement ng issued warrant of arrest, and yet ito nga ang nangyari, medyo namatayan kami,” Azurin said.

He said the police officers were just doing their jobs.

“Ang ginagawa lang ng ating kapulisan doon ay they’re just on a law enforcement function. They were in uniform. They were onboard a mobile patrol," Azurin said.

"So, kung ang sinasabi nila na hindi nag-coordinate, is very visible naman na ‘yung pumapasok sa area na ‘yun ay uniformed PNP personnel serving a legitimate warrant of arrest issued by a competent court,” he continued.

Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos told lawmakers he is arranging a meeting with Bangsamoro authorities to discuss the matter.

"Dapat magkatulungan tayo rito. ‘Yung konting gaps na ganito ay dapat mapag-usapan... Magtutulungan ang PNP, ang AFP, ang BARMM para mahuli po ang gumawa nitong atrocities na ito,” Abalos said.

The interim regional government of the BARMM consists of 80 members, 41 of whom came from the MILF while 39 came from the Philippine government, according to a Bangsamoro government statement.

