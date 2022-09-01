President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (2nd L), his sister Sen. Imee (2nd R) and their mother, former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos (R), listen to the national anthem during a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument of the late dictator during celebrations to mark his 100th birthday in Batac, Ilocos Norte on Sept. 10, 2017. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA — Former First Lady Imelda Marcos and her daughters Sen. Imee Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta skipped the last hearing in their ill-gotten wealth case before the Sandiganbayan.

The Marcoses and another defendant, Don Ferry, failed to present evidence as they were not represented by lawyers in the final hearing for Civil Case No. 0014 at the Sandiganbayan Second Division.

This prompted the prosecution to ask the court to declare that they have already waived their right to present evidence.

Second Division Chairperson Oscar Herrera granted the motion, noting that notices for the hearing were served to the defendants.

Herrera then ordered the lawyers of the defendants present, including that of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to submit their written memoranda as a final move.

“This case has been pending since 1987, so the period to file memoranda is non-extendible 30 days from today, after that, semi-considered submitted for decision,” Herrera said.

Civil Case No. 0014 involves the recovery of alleged ill-gotten wealth which the Marcoses, led by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., supposedly acquired through the improper use of funds or properties owned by the government.

Other defendants include Modesto Enriquez, Trinidad Diaz Enriquez, Rebecco Panlilio, Erlinda Enriquez-Panlilio, Leandro Enriquez, Roman Cruz, Jr., and Gregorio Castillo.

Based on the original complaint filed by the Office of the Solicitor General and the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) in 1987, the Enriquezes and Panlilios allegedly illegally acquired shares of stocks in 23 corporations, mostly hotels, during the Marcos regime.

In 2009, the PCGG estimated the subject properties in Civil Case No. 0014 with a total amount of P581 million.

Marcos Jr. was represented in the case, but did not present evidence. His lawyer Manuel Plaza earlier adopted the pieces of evidence presented by the other defendants.

“I don’t want to preempt kung ano po ang decision ng court. We will leave it up to the court and we’re confident naman po that they will, after our submission of the memorandum, they will hand a fair decision dito sa case,” Plaza told reporters after the hearing.

