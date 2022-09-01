MANILA — A lawmaker questioned the increase in the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s proposed budget for local government support next year.

“'Yung sa local government support fund, medyo may 61 percent increase ‘yung 2023 proposal, which is a total of P10.9 billion," Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren said.

(The local government support fund has a 61 percent increase in the 2023 proposal, which is a total of P10.9 billion.)

With the Supreme Court's Mandanas-Garcia ruling, Pumaren pointed out that the LGUs already get a "big chunk" in the national tax allotment.

"Don't you think dapat decreasing na ‘yung local government support fund, instead of increasing?" he asked.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos explained that the local government support fund seeks to aid poor municipalities. He said that around 45 percent of municipalities in the country belong to the 4th, 5th, and 6th classes.

He also said that according to the budget department, LGUs will shoulder all repairs and construction of school buildings.

"Hindi lang 'yun. I think communal irrigation, at marami pang iba. Sa iba kaya. At iba, hindi talaga kakayanin," he went on.

(Not only that, but also, I think communal irrigation and many more. Others could shoulder it, but some couldn't.)

Abalos said the LGU support fund will not be released to the DILG. Instead, it will be given directly to identified LGUs, more particularly the poor LGUs.

