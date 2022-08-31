Henry to enhance habagat, bring rains over western Luzon

Gardo to weaken into remnant low, assimilate into Henry’s circulation

MANILA - Super Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) will enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) and may bring rains over the western part of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Henry was last located 690 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 230 kph.

It is moving west southwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes and Babuyan Islands from Thursday afternoon to evening, while moderate to heavy rains may also be experienced in the same area by Friday.

Henry, this year’s first super typhoon, is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon and may bring rains over the western part of Luzon.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Zambales, and Bataan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected in the rest of the country, according to PAGASA.

The agency also warned of possible flash floods and landslides in high-risk areas.

PAGASA said that due to the forecasted expansion in the extent of tropical cyclone winds, it may raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) in the area of extreme northern Luzon by Thursday.

Track of Super Typhoon Henry. PAGASA

Henry, which entered the PAR Thursday afternoon, is expected to decelerate as it continues to move southwestward.

It may also become almost stationary by Friday afternoon, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, tropical depression Gardo was located 1,040 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

It is moving north nowthwest at 20 kph.

PAGASA said Gardo is unlikely to have any direct effect on the country’s weather.

It is also expected to move generally north northwest, and will degenerate into a remnant low within 12 hours as it assimilates into Henry’s circulation.

Track of Tropical Depression Gardo. PAGASA

PAGASA advised the public and concerned disaster risk reduction and management officials to continue monitoring developments in the weather.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO