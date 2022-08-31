PAGASA image

MANILA—Super typhoon Henry (international name Hinnamnor) is expected to cause rainshowers in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands as it maintains its strength over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said early Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin on Thursday, PAGASA said Henry was sighted 530 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center with 230 kph gusts while moving southwestward at 25 kph.

On Thursday, the super typhoon is projected to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains in Batanes. On Friday, moderate to heavy rains are likely to be experienced also in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Light to heavy rains are also likely in the affected areas on Saturday.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

Henry is expected to strengthen the southwest monsoon (habagat), which may cause rains in the western section of Luzon, the weather agency said.

"Due to the forecast expansion in the extent of tropical cyclone winds associated with Super Typhoon Henry, tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) may be hoisted for localities in extreme northern Luzon by today at the earliest in anticipation of potential strong breeze to near gale conditions. The potential for hoisting a Wind Signal No. 2 is also not ruled out," it added.

Henry is expected to advance generally southwestward on Thursday through Friday early morning while decelerating.

"By tonight or tomorrow early morning, the tropical cyclone may become almost stationary. By midday of tomorrow, Henry may begin tracking slowly northwestward before eventually accelerating northward by Saturday," PAGASA said.

Henry is projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, it added.

Check ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.



RELATED VIDEO