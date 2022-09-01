Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Super typhoon Henry slightly intensified before noon on Thursday and would bring rains over northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Henry was last spotted some 430 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and 240 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m bulletin.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains on Thursday afternoon, while moderate to heavy rains are likely on Friday and Saturday, said the weather agency.

It advised residents in these areas to prepare for isolated to scattered flooding, including flash floods.

Henry may become almost stationary and wind signal no. 2 could be raised over the Batanes area on Thursday, said PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

From Friday, Henry could also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which may bring rains over the western section of Luzon, PAGASA said.

"Hindi ito tulad ng tipikal na habagat natin na tuloy-tuloy na pag-ulan. Enhanced thunderstorm ang ating inaasahan dito," Ordinario said in a press briefing.

(These are not the typical, continuous monsoon rains. We are expecting enhanced thunderstorms here.)

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) that was formerly known as tropical depression Gardo will assimilate into Henry's circulation within the next 12 hours, PAGASA said.

PREPARATIONS

Local disaster authorities in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte provinces are preparing for the effects of Henry.

Task force personnel have been deployed throughout Cagayan's rescue stations, which are equipped with evacuation trucks and rescue vehicles, Ruelie Rapsing of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management office (PDRRMO) told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Personnel will also be deployed to aid in preemptive evacuations of residents, particularly in the province's northern towns and the Babuyan Islands.

Food items have also been distributed in the entire Ilocos Norte, with water containers and medicines to be given out on Thursday, PDRRMO officer Marcell Tabije said.

Henry, moving south-southwestward at 25 kph, is set to leave the Philippine area of responsibility late Saturday or early Sunday, PAGASA's Ordinario said.