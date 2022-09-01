Students attend their class at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels, Aug. 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education said Thursday it would come out with an order identifying the student activities that are allowed or disallowed for the school year.

"May ilalabas kami na order, memorandum ukol diyan [sa extracurricular activities] para mas clear, mas specific," DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said in a press conference.

(We are going to release an order, memorandum on extracurricular activities to be more clear, specific.)

While the DepEd understands that students cannot engage in purely academic activities for the academic year, schools are already implementing psychosocial activities that support their mental health and well-being, Poa said.

"Marami rin comments na lumalabas online about the need for children to have certain activities, mayroon naman kasi tayong psychosocial support [activities] na ginagawa na rin ngayon sa ating mga paaralan," said Poa, who cited painting as among the activities.

(We also saw comments online about the need for children to have certain activities. We have psychosocial support activities in our schools.)

Last Tuesday, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) criticized the DepEd's decision to ban extracurricular activities this year in order to focus on learning recovery.

"This approach can be counterproductive as such can lead to burn out among learners and teachers alike," ACT said in a statement.

"Extra-curricular activities contribute to learners’ holistic development and provide them different forms of enjoyable activities that also serve as respite from intensive formal academic work," it said.

The group also urged DepEd to "think outside of the K-12 box to jumpstart education recovery."

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte last week reiterated the ban on extracurricular activities, reminding teachers to focus on academics to address learning losses prompted by COVID-19 school closures.

Last July, the DepEd issued Order No. 34, which said the school days in the academic year "shall solely be dedicated to academics and related co-curricular activities."

"The conduct of extra-curricular activities shall be strictly prohibited," the DepEd said.

