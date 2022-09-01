Former senator Leila De Lima leaves the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City on June 13, 2022, after appearing for her hearing. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The illegal drugs cases against former senator Leila de Lima may be due for resolution by yearend, a Supreme Court official told the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

"Before the end of the year, these cases may be submitted for decision," SC Court Administrator Villanueva said of De Lima's 2 remaining cases.

"[They are] being heard continuously by the assigned judges — 2 RTC (Regional Trial Court) judges in RTC Muntinlupa. So long as the parties will be able to present their evidence, in due time, this will already be submitted for decision," he said in response to a question from Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro.

De Lima has been detained since February 2017 for allegedly pocketing drug payoffs from convicted crime lords at the New Bilibid Prison when she was still justice secretary.

She has decried the charges as political persecution due to her opposition to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs and her criticism of alleged human rights violations under his administration, which it denied.

One drug case against De Lima was dismissed in February last year.

DRUG CASES, MEDIA KILLINGS

Villanueva told the panel that there are about 50,000 illegal drug cases pending before the country's courts.

However, he could not how many cases were connected with the previous administration's war on drugs.

"If you're referring to the drug campaign that may have resulted to some physical violence or any of that sort, that's not something that we formally track. Our basis for tracking is the number of common crimes that are being filed specifically the drugs cases which [are] in connection with the violation of RA 9165," Villanueva said.

Villanueva meantime assured Castro that cases involving the killings of journalists are all being prioritized.

"Of course with respect to the progress of all of these cases we assure you that so long as the prosecution thereof is being pursued, definitely you can expect our courts to continue hearing these cases especially when it comes to killings," he said.

"The Supreme Court and the Office of the Court Administrator has been reminding our judges to all give priority to these kinds of cases."

JUDICIARY'S BUDGET

The Department of Budget and Management cut the judiciary's original budget proposal for 2023 to P52.72 billion from P74.18 billion, a difference of P21.46 billion.

However, the figure is still P5.74 billion higher than the judiciary's 2022 budget of P46.98 billion.

Out of the proposed budget, P43.06 billion will go to the Supreme Court and lower courts, P167.31 million to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, P6.6 billion to the Court of Appeals, P2.10 billion to the Sandiganbayan, and P795.22 million to the Court of Tax Appeals.

The biggest cut was in the personnel services of the Supreme Courts and the lower courts. The judiciary has asked the House Appropriations Panel to reconsider P2.80 billion out of the P21.46-billion cut.

Villanueva assured lawmakers that the judiciary is "doubling our effort" to fill vacant positions.

"In fact, our selection and promotion board is meeting on a daily basis every Monday for purposes of making [decisions] on these applications," he said.

The judiciary also wants the special provision of its budget to be amended to authorize the Supreme Court to allocate P2.8 billion in maintenance and other operating expenses equitably among the lower court.

"To facilitate the utilization of said MOOE allocation and ensure that the requirements of lower courts are readily available and provided, the Procurement Service (PS), through its Regional Depots shall provide an easy access facility for lower courts to source all their MOOE requirements from the PS," the proposed amendment stated.