The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in Bagac is a solid concrete structure surrounded by valves for technicians. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Funding for the proposed revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plan (BNPP) is not included in the proposed 2023 national expenditure program, Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Wednesday.

“Wala po sa budget,” Pangandaman said in an online press conference.

Under the proposed 2023 budget, the Department of Energy is expected to receive P2.2 billion, Pangandaman said.

Less that a quarter of that amount or P476 million will be spent on renewable energy sources, she said.

In May, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is reviewing recommendations from South Korea on the possible revival of the BNPP, a billions-worth mothballed plant built during the presidency of his father and namesake.

Marcos Jr. said he is interested in using the decades-old plant for the first time during his term to provide cheaper sources of energy in some areas, but several groups are wary of possible safety issues.

The government also plans to spend some P453.11 billion or 8.6 percent of the proposed 2023 nation budget for climate change projects.

Twenty-nine percent of the climate change expenditures next year or P131.51 billion will be allocated for sustainable energy programs, Pangandaman said.

Another P4.98 billion is allocated for the creation of climate smart industries and services, she said.

WATCH

RELATED VIDEIO