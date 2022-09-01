Voter registration resumes at the COMELEC office in Manila on June 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is nearly finished in preparing for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections this year despite questions on whether or not it would push through, its chairman said on Thursday.

A House panel last month approved a substitute bill seeking to defer the synchronized local elections to next year instead of being conducted in December this year.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said their preparations are already at "80 percent" and are set to release the guidelines and resolutions on ghd election conduct soon. His commission will also start the printing of ballots later in the day.

"Sa kasalukuyan... all out na tayo sa preparasyon as if hindi natin iniisip ang mga posibilidad na maaaring ma-postpone ang ating mga barangay at SK elections," Garcia said in a televised briefing.



(Right now, the Comelec is all out for the preparations on the barangay and SK elections. We are not thinking of the possibility that this would be postponed.)

If the elections will be postponed, the procured election paraphernalia and awarded contracts for its delivery will still be used in the next date of the elections.

"Hindi naman masasayang 'yan, mula sa ballpen, sa ballot boxes, at sa indelible ink, ibang kagamitan. Kahit makapag-print tayo ng balota ay walang effect 'yan. Ang balotang na-print natin ay puwedeng gamitin sa susunod na eleksyon sakaling ma-reset... ang elections," he said.

(These procured paraphernalia will not be wasted -- from the ballpen, ballot boxes, indelible ink and other masterials. The printing of the ballots will also not be affected because it can still be used during the elections.)

The proposed measure postponing the barangay and SK elections consolidated over 30 House bills.

Under the bill, barangay and SK officials who will be elected next year will begin their 3-year term of office on Jan. 1, 2024.

A lawmaker said postponing the elections would give time for more voters to register, and would allow the government to apply corrective measures on the honoraria of poll workers, which are still subject to taxes.

The poll chief earlier said they would need an additional P5 billion if the 2022 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are postponed to next year.

Comelec has some P8.5 billion worth of funding for the local elections set at the end of the year.