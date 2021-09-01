People fill up forms as they process their voter’s registration at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on May 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections has allowed voter registration to resume in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Sept. 6, its spokesman James Jimenez said Wednesday.

Jimenez said the Comelec en banc approved the conduct of voter registration in areas under the second strictest lockdown level, which includes Metro Manila, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-mall voter registration will also be allowed, he added.

Voter registration was previously disallowed in areas under enhanced community quarantine and MECQ to avoid exposing people to the risk of getting COVID-19, which has sickened nearly 2 million in the country.

Various groups have also been urging Comelec to extend the voter registration period, set to end on Sept. 30.

— With a report from Ina Refomrina, ABS-CBN News