Over 700,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in PH

MANILA - A new delivery of 703,170 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday night, as officials aim to ramp up the country's vaccination rollout this month.

The plane carrying 651,690 COVID-19 shots from the US-based manufacturer arrived the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) past 9 p.m., hours after it unloaded 51,480 doses in Cebu, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 told reporters.

From the doses that arrived in Manila, 51,480 will be flown to Davao on Thursday via a Philippine Airlines flight, according to the task force.

The latest shipment raised the total vaccine doses delivered in the country to over 52.6 million, of which 5,654,610 doses are from Pfizer, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

The 2-dose mRNA vaccine product of Pfizer was the first brand to be authorized for emergency use in the Philippines, getting its approval on Jan. 14, and to be allowed for use on those aged at least 12 years old.

The US drug regulator recently granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine that had earned its emergency-use authorization there in December, making it the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation.

If the Philippines' FDA gives the product full authorization, making it commercially available to the public, it may then be used as a booster shot if prescribed by doctors, according to agency head Eric Domingo.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said the Philippines is expecting the delivery of some 25 million COVID-19 shots this month of September, which would be distributed in different provinces.

He said these include 3 million donated doses from the United Nations-backed COVAX Facility, 12 million from Sinovac, 5 million from Pfizer, 2 million from Moderna, 1 million doses of single-dose Sputnik Light, and 1 million shots from a "bilateral partner."

Galvez said the Philippines' vaccine deliveries monthly would start to scale up again this month, after the government "negotiated for bigger allocations from various manufacturers."

Close to 14 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after the administration of some 33.7 million doses since the start of the rollout last March 1.

More than 19.7 million doses have been given as first doses, latest government data showed.

The government targets to inoculate some 70 million people this year for the country to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 2 million, of whom almost 141,000 are active carriers.

— reports from Job Manahan and Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News