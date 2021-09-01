People receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots at the drive-thru vaccination site located at the Quirino Grand Stand in Manila on July 31, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Manila city government on Wednesday said it has "shut down all COVID-19 vaccinations after technical problems were reported" in its online vaccination registration system.

"All vaccination sites (for both first dose and second dose) were declared closed beginning 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021," the Manila Public Information Office said in a statement.

"MHD (Manila Health Department) chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan said they are currently looking into why the online vaccination system was down," the statement read.

Last month, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said hackers attacked the capital city's vaccination registration website 133 times in a day before thousands trooped to inoculations sites.

The local government has yet to say when it would resume its vaccination program.

As of August 31, Manila has fully vaccinated 767,723 individuals or 56.81 percent of its target to attain herd immunity against COVID-19.

At least 1.26 million others have received their first jab from the capital city.

