Video courtesy of PTV

The interior department on Wednesday urged local government units to refrain from tapping COVID-19 contact-tracers in their vaccination drives.

Some 2,600 contact-tracers are assigned in Metro Manila, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Kami naman po sa DILG ay nanawagan sa mga LGUs to maximize the contact-tracers na naka-assign po sa kanila," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We are asking LGUs to maximize the contact-tracers assigned to them.)

"Ang balita po namin, ‘yong iba ay naka-assign sa vaccination. Hindi po sila puwede sa vaccination... Kailangan po sila ay gumagawa ng active case-finding, especially po sa mga lugar under granular lockdown," added the official.

(We got news that some are assigned to the vaccination. They cannot be tapped for vaccination. They should be doing active case-finding, especially in areas under granular lockdown.)