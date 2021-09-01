Home  >  News

House adopts resolution junking impeachment raps vs Supreme Court's Leonen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2021 06:13 PM

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution junking the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, months after it was dismissed by the chamber's justice panel.

Voting 165-1-1, the lower chamber approved House Resolution No. 2068. 

On May 27, members of the House justice committee found that Edwin Cordevilla, secretary-general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government, lacked personal knowledge and authentic documents for his complaint. 

These are both key requirements for the impeachment proceedings.

The impeachment complaint against Leonen was filed last Dec. 7 citing his supposed failure to act timely on cases and to file his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

- Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

