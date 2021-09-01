MANILA - The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution junking the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, months after it was dismissed by the chamber's justice panel.

Voting 165-1-1, the lower chamber approved House Resolution No. 2068.

On May 27, members of the House justice committee found that Edwin Cordevilla, secretary-general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government, lacked personal knowledge and authentic documents for his complaint.

These are both key requirements for the impeachment proceedings.

The impeachment complaint against Leonen was filed last Dec. 7 citing his supposed failure to act timely on cases and to file his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

The House of Representatives junks the impeachment complaint against SC Associate Justice Mario Victor Leonen. https://t.co/9bwu47nK5e pic.twitter.com/vcnPOPHvU0 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 1, 2021

- Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

