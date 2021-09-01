Expert backs hard lockdown in NCR ahead of Christmas

Vendors sort Christmas decor at their stall in Barangay Sta. Teresita in Quezon City on Sept. 1, 2021, the start of the "ber" months, which informally marks the start of the Christmas season in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— A public health expert on Wednesday expressed support for a proposal to impose a hard lockdown in Metro Manila amid the spike in COVID-19 cases to prevent another restriction in time for the holidays.

Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the government task force on COVID-19, said this was also in response to the record-high infections the country has logged in the past days.

"So, gawin mo na ngayon 'yan para sa ganun, matumal ang business ngayon, mataas ang cases... bumaba 'yan into a manageable level," he told Teleradyo.

(You should do it now so while business is slow and cases are high, it will become manageable.)

Leachon cited there was "discordance" in the government's implementation of restrictions while the country recorded increasing COVID-19 cases.

"Ang nangyayari kasi sa atin, half-baked ang ECQ (enhanced community quarantine). So, gumagalaw pa rin ang tao, may social mobility," he said.

(What's happening to us is that ECQ is half-baked. People are still moving around, there's social mobility.)

While he supports the enforcement of a hard lockdown in the capital region, Leachon said the government should provide cash aid to poor households and intensify testing, contact tracing and vaccinations.