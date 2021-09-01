DAVAO CITY — The Department of Health Region 11 logged 972 new cases of COVID-19 in the Davao region on Wednesday.

This is the highest single-day tally in the region since March 2020, surpassing 900 COVID-19 cases recorded on August 26.

The new confirmed cases account for 30 percent of those who were tested for COVID-19. "Of these new cases, 1 is a returning overseas Filipino (ROF) and 971 are local cases,“ DOH XI said in a statement.

Active cases in the Davao region reached 12,351 while total confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 69,859.

Davao City posted the highest number of active and total cases with 5,626 and 38,110 respectively. Deaths due to COVID-19 in the region is now at 2,202.

The number of COVID-19 Delta variant cases reached 48.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center has also reported that as of August 29, its ICU and ward beds are fully occupied.

The Philippines' total recorded COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 million mark on Wednesday after 14,216 more infections were logged, data from the health department showed.

The country, which is battling a new surge in virus infections driven by the more virulent Delta variant, now has 2,003,955 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

- report from Hernel Tocmo



FROM THE ARCHIVES