MANILA— The city government of Mandaluyong has placed 42 condominium units and 2 more compounds under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The condominium units are located in Barangay Wack Wack Greenhills East and Barangay Highway Hills, city spokesperson Jimmy Isidro said.

Those who tested positive for the disease were brought to an isolation facility while family members were checked for COVID-19, he said.

The city government also provides groceries to the families in 2 compounds under granular lockdown, which will end this week, Isidro added.

To date, Mandaluyong City has recorded 902 active cases of COVID-19.

"Sa datos, ang karamihan ng nagpa-positive ngayon ay minors... Asymptomatic naman sila hanggang mild," Isidro said.

(In our data, most of those who test positive these days are minors... They're asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.)

Meanwhile, a community in Barangay San Jose that was placed under granular lockdown has experienced a decline in active cases.

Sitio Dos was placed under hard lockdown on Aug. 20 after recording 22 coronavirus cases, which include a 9-month-old patient.

As of Wednesday, the community only had 3 active cases and the patients are recuperating in quarantine facilities.

"Napaka-helpful kung granular lockdowns ang gagawin kasi magiging concentrated," San Jose Barangay Chairperson Kath Abejar said.

(Granular lockdowns are so helpful because it's concentrated.)

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

— Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News