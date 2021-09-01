Video courtesy of PTV

Local governments in Metro Manila distributed about 94.73 percent of the cash assistance meant to help their low-income residents cope with a recent lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases, the interior department said on Wednesday.

Some 10.6 million beneficiaries have received the P1,000 aid each, as of Aug. 31, the deadline for the assistance distribution, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Ito na po ‘yong pinakamabilis na pamimigay natin ng ayuda mula noong nagsimula tayong mamigay nito. This is the fourth episode," he said in a televised public briefing.

(This is the fastest rate of aid distribution since we started giving this.)

Malaya said local governments can choose residents that could get the remaining unclaimed aid.

"Marami tayong reports na maraming mga nakalista sa ayuda na hindi po pumunta sa mga distribution points na itinalaga ng local government unit, kahit na po ay ilang beses na silang ipinatawag ay hindi po sila pumunta," he said.

(We have received many reports that many listed beneficiaries do not go to distribution points identified by the local government unit, though they have been alerted several times.)

"Hindi po natin hiling na ibalik sa national treasury ang pondong ito. Bagkus, kailangan po itong ipamigay sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan."

(We do not wish to return these funds to the national treasury. Instead, this needs to go to our compatriots in need.)

Home to some 13 million people, Metro Manila was under the toughest of 4 lockdown levels from Aug. 6 to 20 before shifting to the second-strictest restriction from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7.