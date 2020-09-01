Why was Iligan City placed under MECQ?

MANILA-- The limited healthcare capacity of Iligan City for COVID-19 cases prompted the government to place the Mindanao urban hub under a stricter community quarantine than the rest of the Philippines, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Iligan City was placed under the modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 30 while the rest of the Philippines was classified under more relaxed quarantines.

"Hindi naman po ganoon kataas ang kaso sa Iligan. Ang problema lang po sa Iligan, wala pong hospital doon ‘no, kaya kinakailangan ipadala pa sa Cagayan de Oro," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

(COVID-19 cases are not too many in Iligan. The problem there is there are not too many hospitals so patients have to be transported to Cagayan de Oro.)

But according to a resolution released by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 pandemic response, Iligan City was placed under a stricter quarantine level due to the "increasing average daily growth rate of cases."

As of Monday, Iligan City has 181 active COVID-19 infections according to data released by its emergency operation center health cluster.

Public transportation is suspended and only a limited number of industries are allowed to operate in areas under MECQ. Strict home quarantine is also mandated in MECQ areas.